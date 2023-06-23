Special Olympics Launches Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion with Support from SNF

Greece

ATHENS – At the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Special Olympics announced the establishment of the Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion, a collaboration between governments, businesses, philanthropic entities, and nonprofits spanning 14 countries and four continents. Members have pledged to expand Special Olympics unified sports and education programs to reach two million young people in more than 150,000 schools.

Read the full announcement introducing the Coalition, which is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

“SNF is proud to support the creation of the Special Olympics Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion, and we commend the members for their commitment to making meaningful progress on this essential front worldwide,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. “But even more so, we commend the millions of young people of all abilities who every day make individual choices that render their communities more inclusive.”

SNF and special Olympics have shared a long partnership, including for unified programming in schools, and SNF sees sports as a powerful framework to promote social inclusion.

Source: SNF