Special Issues

In the mid 1940’s my mother Calliope caros or carasoulas was in the paper because of the Greek Independence day parade. Is it possible to obtain a copy of the picture and the article. Calliope just celebrated her 89th birthday. She would be so happy to see this picture again.
Respectfully,
Marianne sotirelis villafana
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
1 Comment
In the mid 1940’s my mother Calliope caros or carasoulas was in the paper because of the Greek Independence day parade. Is it possible to obtain a copy of the picture and the article. Calliope just celebrated her 89th birthday. She would be so happy to see this picture again.
Respectfully,
Marianne sotirelis villafana