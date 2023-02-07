Special Disaster Team From Greece Saves Two Trapped in Collapsed Building in SE Türkiye

Society

FILE - Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadik)

TURKIYE- A 50-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl were rescued out of a collapsed building Hatay on Tuesday by a Greek special disaster management unit (EMAK) dispatched to southeastern Türkiye following a disastrous earthquake there and in Syria that has claimed over 5,000 lives.

Earlier, EMAK recovered the body of a 7-year-old girl, Fatmeh, who had alerted rescuers and managed to survive in the debris for 36 hours before dying, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT. The rescued 6-year-old was her sister.