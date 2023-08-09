x

August 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 86ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Special Counsel Obtained Search Warrant for Twitter to Turn over Info on Trump’s Account

August 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Jack Smith
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. As Donald Trump faces the prospect of being held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, threats to democracy in the United States persist heading into the next campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and impose the sanction.

The filing says Smith obtained a search warrant directing twitter to produce “data and records” related to Trump’s twitter account as well as a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant. The filing says the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.”

Smith has charged Trump, in an indictment unsealed last week, with conspiring to subvert the will of voters and cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress’ certification of Biden’s win.

Trump says he is innocent and has portrayed the investigation as political motivated. His legal team has indicated it will argue that Trump was relying on the advice of lawyers around him in 2020 and had the right to challenge an election he believed was rigged.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on the warrant or what exactly it sought.


By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

RELATED

Politics
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

An armed Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

Politics
New York Governor Recalibrates on Crime, With Control of the House at Stake
Politics
Voters in Ohio Reject GOP-Backed Proposal that Would Have Made it Tougher to Protect Abortion Rights

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.