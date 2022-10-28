x

October 28, 2022

Speaker Pelosi’s Ηusband Severely Beaten in Home Break-in

October 28, 2022
By Associated Press
Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home, and he’s being treated by doctors for injuries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries in the attack, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe into the attack.

Pelosi was “violently assaulted” but was expected to make a full recovery, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman said.

Nancy Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said the assailant was in custody and the motivation for the attack was under investigation.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.

Nancy Pelosi just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises additional questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the violent Capitol insurrection.

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

Often at Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren.

Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

 

