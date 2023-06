USA

NEW YORK – Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy will make an official visit to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on Monday, June 26 at 4 PM.

Rep. McCarthy serves California’s 20th District and will be the highest ranking U.S. official to date to visit the Church and National Shrine.

It should be noted that in 2020, Rep. McCarthy, then-House Minority Leader, along with then-New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis and billionaire John Catsimatidis had proposed the open space at the St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine site as an alternative for the 9/11 Tribute in Light which had been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19, but was subsequently reinstated at its usual location.