Politics

Opposition party Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas lashed out at his MPs who did not attend parliament at Thursday's debate on the wildfires. (Photo by DIMITROPOULOS SOTIRIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Opposition party Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas lashed out at his MPs who did not attend parliament at Thursday’s debate on the wildfires.

“I am listed in Guinness book of Records, sitting here alone. The gentlemen who are not here today are guided and motivated by foreign, non-parliamentary entities. It is my firm opinion. These centres relate to a Greek Mafia and Don Corleone,” Stigas claimed, noting that “they are told what to do, when and how they will do it. While fires are still burning throughout the country, and we now have national issues to discuss and there are thousand of problems facing us, some choose to do their own thing in the midst of this situation. But I am not afraid, I am standing high. I have fallen and stood up again many times in my life. I fear nothing and no one.”

On the wildfires, Stigas said: “The prevention mechanism for wildfires appears like a luxury that the government is allergic to, which government refuses to draw up a serious prevention plan for the effective management of the wildfires that are definitely expected to break out the next summer.”

He added that “the government uses the exact same defence line it used in the past for any other crisis […] and is trying to persuade citizens that current conditions prevailing are those of war and that wandering among citizens are invisible enemies that threaten their health, lives, land and finally their security, [claiming that] for everything, climate change and the extreme weather phenomena are to blame.”

Spartiates Leader Expels Three Deputies from his Parliamentary Group

Extreme-right Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas, who earlier accused his MPs of being “guided by foreign centers” and not showing up in Parliament for a debate on wildfires, expelled three of his deputies on Thursday.

“A parliamentary group whose deputies act independently and on their own, blackmailing the president of the parliamentary group and essentially serving other purposes is unacceptable,” he said. “We Spartans recognize our institutional role and are committed to serving democracy, the institutions, the country, and citizens,” he said in a letter informing Parliament President Constantine Tassoulas of his decision.

The expelled MPs are Yiannis Dimitrokallis, Charalambos Katsivardas, and Yiannis Kontis.

Spartiates parliamentary group responds to charges by party leader Stigas

The eleven deputies of the Spartiates (Spartans) parliamentary group, responding on Thursday to charges by party leader Vassilis Stigas that they were under the influence of extraparliamentary entities, accused Stigas of being “a pawn of the government.”

The absence of all deputies – 12, including Stigas – from a parliamentary debate on wildfires provoked the ire of the party leader, who accused his MPs of taking orders from outsiders resembling a Greek Mafia and Don Corleone. He then expelled three of them from the parliamentary group.

“Whoever refers to Mafia tactics is a person who knows and applies them himself,” the deputies responded in turn, in a letter. “Todays’ performance by Stigas in Parliament’s plenary has been directed by the government, which used him as a pawn,” they charged, adding that “his disgraceful and libelous statements against elected deputies primarily insult our 250,000 voters who are the only ones we are accountable to. Why does Stigas fear the party congress and open, democratic processes? Because he knows he is the only one who continues to work outside of institutions and illegally, violating the founding charter, not staffing the party’s oversight bodies, and obstructing the opening of the party to its voting base, which brought it to Parliament.”

The eleven MPs – who include the three Stigas expelled from the parliamentary group earlier in the day – said the group would reach out to Greek society “with tours and pre-congress meetings throughout Greece for a strong opposition in Parliament and in Greece.”