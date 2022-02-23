Sparta’s Deputy Mayor Charged With Dog Pounds Animal Cruelty

Society

SPARTA – Police in the town of Sparta on the East Peloponnese region arrested a Deuty Mayor during their investigation into charges of animal cruelty at two municipal dog pounds made by the Save a Stray group.

Said to be a former police officer, he wasn’t named but the probe focused on the allegations of animal cruelty and neglect at the two facilities, the news site Kathimerini reported.

Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that stray animals must ne protected after the New Democracy government upgraded penalties for abuse and cruelty.

The police investigation into conditions at the pound came after the animal group filed a suit over what it said were inhumane conditions, including claims that at least one dog was found dead tied to a chain.

The team reported seeing the dogs in the pound’s care in an emaciated condition, showing signs of distress and acute illness, chained in small, dirty enclosures, the report also added.

The group accused the municipal authority of “criminal negligence,” and also requested that all the sick and dying animals be surrendered to its care.

Stray dogs are a menace in Greece, however, responsible for many attacks, especially when traveling in packs and have even mauled and killed by people, especially in remote areas.