February 23, 2022

Sparta’s Deputy Mayor Charged With Dog Pounds Animal Cruelty

February 23, 2022
By The National Herald
Stray dog. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras)
Stray dog in Trikala. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras)

SPARTA – Police in the town of Sparta on the East Peloponnese region arrested a Deuty Mayor during their investigation into charges of animal cruelty at two municipal dog pounds made by the Save a Stray group.

Said to be a former police officer, he wasn’t named but the probe focused on the allegations of animal cruelty and neglect at the two facilities, the news site Kathimerini reported.

Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that stray animals must ne protected after the New Democracy government upgraded penalties for abuse and cruelty.

The police investigation into conditions at the pound came after the animal group filed a suit over what it said were inhumane conditions, including claims that at least one dog was found dead tied to a chain.

The team reported seeing the dogs in the pound’s care in an emaciated condition, showing signs of distress and acute illness, chained in small, dirty enclosures, the report also added.

The group accused the municipal authority of “criminal negligence,” and also  requested that all the sick and dying animals be surrendered to its care.

Stray dogs are a menace in Greece, however, responsible for many attacks, especially when traveling in packs and have even mauled and killed by people, especially in remote areas.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

