Spanish Firm Invests 300 Million Euros in Greece Wind, Solar Projects

Society

ATHENS – The Spanish renewable energy firm Ecoener said it’s going ahead to expand its international market by investing 300 million euros ($325.25 million) through its Greek subsidiary for alternative projects in wind and solar power.

Ecoener Hellas, established in Greece in March 2023, is leading the development of a renewable portfolio totaling 350 Megawatts (M) in the country, securing its initial administrative authorization, said Solar Quarter.

https://solarquarter.com/2024/01/30/ecoener-initiates-300-million-investment-plan-for-renewable-energy-expansion-in-greece/

“We appreciate the Greek government’s confidence in Ecoener’s projects. Greece is a market where we aim to establish a lasting presence and augment our renewable energy capacity,” said Ecoener CEO Luis de Valdivia.

Two projects are in an advanced state: a 42 MW wind farm and a 50 MW photovoltaic power station, both slated to be Ready to Build by the end of 2025 and expected to be grid-connected in the first half of 2027, the report said.

Ecoener is progressing with eight additional photovoltaic solar projects, amounting to 272 MW, which have also received initial licensing and set to bgin construction in the first half of 2026.

These solar plants will incorporate battery storage systems to enhance integration into the Greek electricity grid and located across regions including Epirus, Central Greece, Thessaly, Western Macedonia, and Central Macedonia.

The company said Greece was a strategic market because of its experience in renewables National Energy and Climate Plan, which targets 23.5 GW of installed capacity by 2030, representing 44 percent of the power production.