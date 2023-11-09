x

November 9, 2023

Spanish Conservative Politician Shot in Face in Madrid. Gunman Escaped on a Motorbike, Reports Say

November 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Spain Politician Shot
The Vice-President of the European Parliament Alejo Vidal-Quadras from Spain gestures while talking to the media at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday Jan. 27, 2009. Spanish police say that veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital Police said that he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Thierry Charlier, File)

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot on a street in the capital, police said Thursday.

Police said he was shot in the face on a central street at around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

According to Spanish state news agency EFE, police believe the shooter was a person who escaped the scene on a motorbike wearing a black helmet.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before leaving after three decades when he fell out with then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

After he broke away, he helped found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting and have yet to make any arrests.

Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance parked on the site of a shooting in Madrid, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Spanish police say that veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital Police said that he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital. (Madrid Emergency Service via AP)

Vox President Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life wasn’t in immediate danger.

“Thank god it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Abascal said.

Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo deplored the shooting and wished for his recovery.

Vidal-Quadras hasn’t been active in politics for several years, but he has maintained a public role as a media commentator and columnist.

He served as a vice president for the European Parliament and took a heavy interest in foreign affairs, participating in the legislature’s delegations to the former Soviet republics Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

