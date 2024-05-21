Spain Withdraws Its Ambassador to Argentina over Comments Made by President Milei

FILE - Argentina's president Javier Milei gestures as he delivers a speech on stage during the Spanish far-right wing party Vox's rally "Europa Viva 24" in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A diplomatic crisis between historic allies Spain and Argentina expanded Tuesday, May 21, 2024, as Spain pulled its ambassador from Buenos Aires and Argentine President Javier Milei lambasted the move as “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist.” (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A diplomatic crisis between historic allies Spain and Argentina expanded Tuesday as Spain pulled its ambassador from Buenos Aires and Argentine President Javier Milei lambasted the move as “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist.”
Spain said it was officially pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by President Milei at a far-right rally Sunday in Madrid, where he accused the Spanish prime minister’s wife of corruption and described socialism as “cursed and carcinogenic.”
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters Tuesday that the Spanish ambassador to Argentina “will definitely stay in Madrid.”
“Argentina will continue without an ambassador,” he said.
Milei responded angrily, telling the local La Nación news channel that the Spanish decision was “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist.”
“Socialists are capable of doing anything,” he added.
The decision further escalated a diplomatic spat between the socialist Spanish government and the right-wing Argentine government following weeks of mounting tensions as Milei traded barbs with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Spain’s government had summoned its ambassador for consultations and demanded an apology from Milei after the libertarian leader’s fiery speech Sunday at a conference hosted by the hard-right Vox party.
Defying the norms of presidential behavior, Milei snubbed all Spanish government officials — as well as Spain’s King Felipe — on his visit to Madrid over the weekend and instead met only business executives and far-right opposition figures.
The Spanish foreign minister, Albares, accused Milei of responding to the government’s “hospitality” with “a frontal attack on our democracy, on our institutions and on Spain.”
On Monday Milei only doubled down on his attacks, refusing to apologize for his criticism of Sánchez, who took a brief break from the public eye last month after a judge opened a case alleging corruption and influence-peddling against his wife, Begona Gomez, based on complaints brought by a right-wing group that Sánchez denounced as a “smear campaign.”
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials seized a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to The Associated Press in southern Israel on Tuesday, accusing the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A diplomatic crisis between historic allies Spain and Argentina expanded Tuesday as Spain pulled its ambassador from Buenos Aires and Argentine President Javier Milei lambasted the move as “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport, nearly three years after the carrier's services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In