x

September 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Cyprus

Spain Routs Cyprus 6-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying after Judge Issues Rubiales Order

September 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Spain Cyprus Euro 2024 Soccer
Spain's Nico Williams, center, challenges Cyprus goalkeeper Joel Mall during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Spain and Cyprus in Granada, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)

GRANADA, Spain — Spain’s men restored normal service on the field Tuesday, beating Cyprus 6-0 in a European Championship qualifying game two days after disgraced soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigned.

Rubiales still managed to cast a further shadow over Spanish soccer that has been in turmoil because of his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20 and in the fallout since.

At almost exactly the time Gavi gave Spain an 18th-minute lead Tuesday, a television interview given by Rubiales began broadcasting on a British cable news channel. Excerpts from the interview on TalkTV aired Sunday and were widely reported.

Spain’s Gavi celebrates, with Nico Williams, left, after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Spain and Cyprus in Granada, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)

The full interview aired hours after it was reported Rubiales has been summoned by a judge to a Madrid court on Friday as part of a criminal investigation into him kissing star player Jenni Hermoso at the trophy ceremony in Australia.

Spain kept on scoring to keep its fans focused on the soccer action and Mikel Merino doubled the lead in the 33rd.

Four goals in a 13-minute spell from the 70th sealed the comfortable win, scored by substitutes Joselu, Ferran Torres, twice, and Alex Baena.

The six-goal win followed a 7-1 rout at Georgia on Friday to close the gap on Group A leader Scotland to six points.

Spain, which has played one game fewer, hosts Scotland next on Oct. 12.

Also in the group Tuesday, Norway stars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals in a 2-1 win over Georgia to stay in outside contention for a top-two finish that would earn a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

 

RELATED

SPORTS
Scotland Stays Perfect, Beats Cyprus 3-0

Scott McTominay moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as the joint leading scorer in European Championship qualifying with Scotland on the brink of securing a place at next year's tournament.

SPORTS
Aris… Reaches the Group Stage!
SPORTS
Brazilian Player Involved in Match-Fixing Scandal Transfers to Cyprus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.