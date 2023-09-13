Spain Routs Cyprus 6-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying after Judge Issues Rubiales Order

Spain's Nico Williams, center, challenges Cyprus goalkeeper Joel Mall during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Spain and Cyprus in Granada, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)
GRANADA, Spain — Spain’s men restored normal service on the field Tuesday, beating Cyprus 6-0 in a European Championship qualifying game two days after disgraced soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigned.
Rubiales still managed to cast a further shadow over Spanish soccer that has been in turmoil because of his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20 and in the fallout since.
At almost exactly the time Gavi gave Spain an 18th-minute lead Tuesday, a television interview given by Rubiales began broadcasting on a British cable news channel. Excerpts from the interview on TalkTV aired Sunday and were widely reported.
The full interview aired hours after it was reported Rubiales has been summoned by a judge to a Madrid court on Friday as part of a criminal investigation into him kissing star player Jenni Hermoso at the trophy ceremony in Australia.
Spain kept on scoring to keep its fans focused on the soccer action and Mikel Merino doubled the lead in the 33rd.
Four goals in a 13-minute spell from the 70th sealed the comfortable win, scored by substitutes Joselu, Ferran Torres, twice, and Alex Baena.
The six-goal win followed a 7-1 rout at Georgia on Friday to close the gap on Group A leader Scotland to six points.
Spain, which has played one game fewer, hosts Scotland next on Oct. 12.
Also in the group Tuesday, Norway stars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals in a 2-1 win over Georgia to stay in outside contention for a top-two finish that would earn a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.
Scott McTominay moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as the joint leading scorer in European Championship qualifying with Scotland on the brink of securing a place at next year's tournament.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In