June 14, 2024

Spain Olympic Men's Soccer Team Cleared to Select Two Players for Paris Who Changed National Teams

June 14, 2024
By Associated Press
A person takes video of Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024, in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Spanish team for men’s soccer at the Paris Olympics got permission Thursday from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries.

Leeds forward Mateo Joseph had played for England at Under-20 level and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen represented Netherlands national youth teams.

Both Spain-born Joseph and Huijsen recently changed eligibility through FIFA to play for Spain at Under-21 level, and those moves are now also recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

Spain won its only Olympic title in men’s soccer in 1992, when Pep Guardiola played. Spain took silver in Tokyo three years ago when its squad included current senior players Unai Simón, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

At the Paris Olympics, Spain will play in a group with Egypt, Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic in the 16-nation men’s soccer tournament that starts July 24, two days before the opening ceremony. Argentina, Israel, Ukraine and the United States also qualified.

The IOC approved changes of Olympic nationality for 11 athletes Thursday, including two former Russians. Denis Taradin can compete in sailing for Cyprus and wrestler Chermen Valiev is now eligible for Albania.

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

ATHENS – Acknowledging disappointing results in the European Parliament elections for New Democracy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said there won’t be early elections in Greece and dismissed any idea of taking New Democracy further right.

NEW YORK – This year, Leros New York is the standout team in the Premier Division of the Long Island Soccer Football League (LISFL) – and beyond.

ROME - There were multiple triumphs for Greece this week at at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

