x

July 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Society

Southern Evia Fire Leads to Evacuations Around Karystos Area

July 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Wildfires
A resident and a soldier try to extinguish the flames at the yard of a house on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

CHALKIDA, Greece – Firefighting efforts continue in the southern Evia region of Karystos, Regional Deputy Director of Evia Giorgos Kelaiditis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Monday afternoon, as rekindling of fires is constant due to strong winds.

“The situation is a nightmare for the villages of Platanistos and Potami, because the fire has reached courtyards on the outskirts of the villages, burned farm facilities, and the winds continue pushing flames into residential areas,” Kelaiditis said.

Winds registered in the area since noon have climbed in velocity to over 6 and 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Problems are also seen at Livadi, Deputy Mayor of Karystos for Civil Protection Dimitris Xipolitos said, while he added that at Platanistos a Canadair airplane doused the fire and prevented it from spreading from the courtyards of homes. The Agii and Platanistos areas – which are full of olive trees, pine trees, and low brush – have been evacuated and residents notified by the 112 emergency text messaging service to head toward Karystos proper.

Xipolitos said the fire front is over 5 km long and heading toward Livadi, Kastri, and Platy Gialo. “At this point, we have proceeded to partial evacuation of settlements and the rest of residents are on alert to leave if flames spread,” he said.

RELATED

Greece
Marianna Vardinoyannis, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Has Died, 80

ATHENS – Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, honored in 2020 with the United Nation’s highest distinction for humanitarian contribution, the Nelson Mandela Award, passed away at the age of 80.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis: ‘We Are Bridging Our Relationship with the Greek Diaspora in Every Corner of the Globe’
Society
New Evacuations Ordered in Greece as High Winds and Heat Fuel Wildfires

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.