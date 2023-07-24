Southern Evia Fire Leads to Evacuations Around Karystos Area

Society

A resident and a soldier try to extinguish the flames at the yard of a house on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

CHALKIDA, Greece – Firefighting efforts continue in the southern Evia region of Karystos, Regional Deputy Director of Evia Giorgos Kelaiditis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Monday afternoon, as rekindling of fires is constant due to strong winds.

“The situation is a nightmare for the villages of Platanistos and Potami, because the fire has reached courtyards on the outskirts of the villages, burned farm facilities, and the winds continue pushing flames into residential areas,” Kelaiditis said.

Winds registered in the area since noon have climbed in velocity to over 6 and 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Problems are also seen at Livadi, Deputy Mayor of Karystos for Civil Protection Dimitris Xipolitos said, while he added that at Platanistos a Canadair airplane doused the fire and prevented it from spreading from the courtyards of homes. The Agii and Platanistos areas – which are full of olive trees, pine trees, and low brush – have been evacuated and residents notified by the 112 emergency text messaging service to head toward Karystos proper.

Xipolitos said the fire front is over 5 km long and heading toward Livadi, Kastri, and Platy Gialo. “At this point, we have proceeded to partial evacuation of settlements and the rest of residents are on alert to leave if flames spread,” he said.