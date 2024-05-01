x

Southern Europe Leads Economic Growth, Surpassing Germany

May 1, 2024
By TNH Staff
ΛΑΪΚΗ ΑΓΟΡΑ ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
People buy food at an open air market in Athens, Greece, on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – In a significant shift, southern European nations, once economic laggards, are now leading the Old Continent’s economic development, even surpassing Germany, according to a recent article in the New York Times.

The article highlights the remarkable growth of countries like Greece, Spain, and Portugal, which have outpaced Germany and other major European economies. Despite facing severe challenges during the eurozone debt crisis, these nations have made substantial strides in revitalizing their economies, attracting investments, boosting exports, and reducing unemployment rates.

Germany, traditionally the region’s growth engine, now faces economic challenges, struggling to emerge from a recession triggered by rising energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the eurozone economy experienced modest growth in the first quarter of 2024, Germany’s growth rate remains sluggish compared to southern European counterparts.

Southern European countries have implemented crucial reforms, including cutting red tape, reducing corporate taxes, and introducing labor market reforms to stimulate business growth. Additionally, they have benefited from increased investments, particularly in sectors like tourism and renewable energy.

Greece, for instance, experienced robust economic growth last year, fueled by investments from multinational corporations and a thriving tourism sector. Similarly, Portugal and Spain saw significant growth, driven by construction, hospitality, and other key industries.

Even Italy, long viewed as an economic backwater, has seen improvements in its economic performance, with increased exports and foreign investments.

However, Germany’s economic stagnation reflects a failure to invest in crucial areas like education and digitalization during previous boom years. Over-reliance on Russian energy and exports to China has further exacerbated Germany’s economic challenges.

As southern European economies continue to rebound and demonstrate resilience, Germany faces an uphill battle to reignite economic growth and maintain its position as Europe’s economic powerhouse.

