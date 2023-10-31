x

October 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Southern California Wildfire Prompts Evacuation order for Thousands as Santa Ana Winds Fuel Flames

October 31, 2023
By Associated Press
California Wildfires
Firefighters douse flames while battling a wildfire called the Highland Fire in Aguanga, Calif., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

AGUANGA, Calif. — A wildfire fueled by gusty Santa Ana winds ripped through rural land southeast of Los Angeles on Monday, forcing about 4,000 people from their homes, fire authorities said.

The so-called Highland Fire erupted at about 12:45 p.m. in dry, brushy hills near the unincorporated Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga.

As of late Monday night, it had spread over about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) of land, fire spokesman Jeff LaRusso said.

About 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents were under evacuation orders, he said.

Firefighters hold hose line while battling a wildfire called the Highland Fire in Aguanga, Calif., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The fire had destroyed three buildings and damaged six others but it wasn’t clear whether any were homes. The region is sparsely populated but there are horse ranches and a large mobile home site, LaRusso said.

No injuries were reported.

Winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour (32 to 40 kph) with some higher gusts drove the flames and embers through grass and brush that were dried out by recent winds and low humidity so that it was “almost like kindling” for the blaze, LaRusso said.

A structure is engulfed in flames as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns in Aguanga, Calif., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The winds were expected to ease somewhat overnight and fire crews would attempt to box in the blaze, LaRusso said.

But, he added: “Wind trumps everything. Hopefully the forecast holds.”

A large air tanker, bulldozers and other resources were called in to fight the fire, one of the few large and active blazes to have erupted so far in California’s year-round fire season, LaRusso said.

Firefighters douse flames while battling a wildfire called the Highland Fire in Aguanga, Calif., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Southern California was seeing its first significant Santa Ana wind condition. The strong, hot, dry, dust-bearing winds typically descend to the Pacific Coast from inland desert regions during the fall. They have fueled some of the largest and most damaging fires in recent California history.

The National Weather Service said Riverside County could see winds of 15 to 25 mph (24 to 40 kph) through Tuesday with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour (64 kph) . The weather service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Tuesday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

 

RELATED

Society
Last Operating US Prison Ship, a Grim Vestige of Mass Incarceration, Set to Close in NYC

NEW YORK — Kenneth Williams spent his whole life in Brooklyn, but it wasn't until a night in 2018 when he crossed a narrow footbridge in shackles, that he learned about New York City's last floating jail.

Politics
Does Jan. 6 Constitutionally Block Trump from 2024 Ballot? Lawyers to Make Case on Day 2 of Hearing
Society
Maine Mass Shooter’s Family Reached out to Sheriff 5 Months before Rampage, Sheriff’s Office Says

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.