x

March 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

WORLD

South Sudan Shutters All Schools as it Prepares for an Extreme Heat Wave

March 17, 2024
By Associated Press
SUDAN-HEAT
People stand by their houses in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 5, 2023. South Sudan’s government is closing down all schools starting Monday as the country prepares for a wave of extreme heat expected to last two weeks. The health and education ministries advised parents to keep all children indoors as temperatures are expected to soar to 113 Fahrenheit, in a statement late Saturday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

JUBA, South Sudan  — South Sudan’s government is closing down all schools starting Monday as the country prepares for a wave of extreme heat expected to last two weeks.

The health and education ministries advised parents to keep all children indoors as temperatures are expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), in a statement late Saturday,

They warned that any school found open during that time would have its registration withdrawn, but didn’t specify how long the schools would remain shuttered.

The ministries said they “will continue to monitor the situation and inform the public accordingly.”

Peter Garang, a resident who lives in the capital, Juba, welcomed the decision. He said that “schools should be connected to the electricity grid” to enable the installation of air conditioners.

South Sudan, one of the world’s youngest nations, is particularly vulnerable to climate change with heatwaves common but rarely exceeding 40C. Civil conflict has plagued the east African country which also suffered from drought and flooding, making living conditions difficult for residents.

The World Food Program in its latest country brief said South Sudan “continues to face a dire humanitarian crisis” due to violence, economic instability, climate change and an influx of people fleeing the conflict in neighboring Sudan. It also stated that 818,000 vulnerable people were given food and cash-based transfers in January 2024.

RELATED

WORLD
Commenting on Navalny’s Death for First Time, Putin Says he Supported Prisoner Swap for his Foe

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday that he supported an idea to release late opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prisoner exchange just days before the man who was his biggest foe died.

WORLD
Netanyahu Snaps Back against Growing US Criticism after Being Accused of Losing his Way on Gaza
WORLD
Putin is Poised to Rule Russia for 6 More Years after an Election with No Other Real Choices

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

NEW YORK - Even before the brackets came out Sunday, March Madness was a muddled mess.

MANCHESTER, England — There’s still some fight left in Manchester United.

ATHENS - A New Democracy former Member of the European Parliament obtained a list of email addresses - to whom she sent a pitch for votes in June elections - from the government’s head of the Diaspora, who quit over the revelation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.