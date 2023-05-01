x

May 1, 2023

South Bend DOP Past District Governor Martha Saros Is Mourned

By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
SOUTH BEND, IN – South Bend Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Past District Governor (PDG) Martha Saros has passed away. She was 82.

The announcement was made by South Bend AHEPA Chapter 100 President Jim Stangas who stated, via email: “Christos Anesti – Christ Is Risen. On behalf of AHEPA Chapter 100, it is with deep regret that I inform you of the passing away of Martha ‘Marty’ Saros PDG.”

The statement continued: “We will have her husband Paul and her family in our thoughts and prayers. They have been pillars of the South Bend AHEPA community for many decades. May her memory be eternal. Arrangements have yet to be announced.  Thank you.”

It should be noted that Saros, a longtime member of the South Bend DOP Gaia Chapter 60, had suffered two lower-leg fractures and facial injuries in a wheelchair accident on the day of her nephew Garrison C. ‘Gary’ Haynes Jr.’s funeral, November 2, 2022.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

