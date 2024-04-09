Sourdough Ice Cream — The Newest Craze in San Francisco?

Food

San Francisco, a city celebrated for its culinary innovation, is buzzing over its latest creation: sourdough ice cream. This novel dessert — a shell of iconic sourdough, filled with the creamy sweetness of ice cream — captivates the palates of locals and visitors alike.

Pioneered by local culinary artisans, sourdough ice cream is quickly becoming the city’s must-try delicacy.

San Francisco and Sourdough

Baking history expands on sourdough’s rise to prominence in San Francisco.

Sourdough bread, a worldwide kitchen staple, boasts a rich and storied history dating back thousands of years. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt around 1500 BC. Original recipes incorporated wild yeast and naturally occurring lactobacilli bacteria, and its symbiotic fermentation process leavened the dough and imparted its distinctive tangy flavor.

Sourdough and civilization evolved in tandem, as both spread throughout Europe, to reach the Americas during the age of exploration.

Sourdough remained a dietary mainstay for centuries. It sustained pioneers during westward expansion in the United States and endured as a cherished tradition worldwide.

During the Gold Rush, sourdough bread became the center of San Francisco’s budding identity. Miners contributed to the sourdough trend, but in 1849, the city’s Boudin Bakery made hundreds of loaves daily, to feed pioneers.

Boudin acquired wild yeast from a miner and perfected the recipe, the “Original San Francisco Sourdough.”

Is San Francisco Sourdough the Best?

Sourdough isn’t unique to the city, but its residents perfected it. Nature also deserves some credit. In the cold, briny environment of San Francisco, a special kind of lactic acid bacteria, known as lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, thrives. The bacteria flourishes and improves the bread’s shelf life and flavor.

A Slew of Sourdough Creations

Food tourists can find creative sourdough creations found throughout San Francisco. In addition to traditional loaves baked at Boudin Bakery and other local shops, visitors can find a selection of sourdough bagels, sourdough doughnuts, sourdough bread pudding, sourdough croissants, sourdough pizza, and, yes, even sourdough ice cream.

The latter is poised to become the Bay Area’s next trending treat.

In November 2023, Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream introduced their Born & Bread in SF, a decadent treat featuring toasted sourdough, brown butter ice cream, and salted caramel. The brand even invited customers to bring sourdough bread bowls to house his gourmet ice cream. The flavor combination immediately generated interest, and now shops are introducing more toasted sourdough and ice cream offerings to keep locals and tourists enticed.

Tempting Sourdough Ice Cream

Sourdough bread and ice cream may seem like an unusual pairing, but at the heart of this unlikely duo lies the toasted sourdough, revered for its dense, slightly salty, and savory profile. Its flavor profile comprises a canvas that perfectly complements ice cream’s sweet, creamy flavor. The marriage of salty and sweet has long been a winning formula in culinary arts, and the interplay between the robust sourdough and luscious ice cream is no exception.

Beyond flavor, the textural contrast between the slight crunch and warmth of the toasted bread and the cool, velvety ice cream is an indulgent sensation. It’s a harmonious blend of temperatures and textures that adds depth and dimension to each bite, leaving taste buds tantalized and satisfied.

Sourdough is an unlikely but practical and flavorful vessel. Unlike traditional ice cream sandwiches that often leave a sticky residue on the fingers, sourdough provides a convenient and mess-free alternative. Whether sandwiched between two slabs of sourdough or nestled in a hollowed-out sourdough bowl, the bread enhances the overall enjoyment of the dessert.

Try a Tasty Treat in San Francisco

San Francisco is the home of sourdough in the U.S., so it is no wonder that visitors and residents can find countless innovative interpretations. After the excitement induced by sourdough ice cream, it is safe to assume that the flavor will be available in more ice cream shops and bakeries throughout San Francisco as temperatures rise. Be on the lookout for sourdough ice cream sandwiches and other offerings during an upcoming trip, and don’t miss the sourdough starters from Boudin Bakery.

—

Natasha Krajnc | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.