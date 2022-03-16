x

March 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

USA

Sources: 1B Rizzo Agrees to $32M, 2-Year Deal with Yankees

March 16, 2022
By Associated Press
Yankees Rizzo Baseball
FILE - New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo watches his two-run single during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday night to a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.

Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.

The deal makes it less likely the Yankees will sign former Atlanta All-Star Freddie Freeman. It also creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 AL home run champion whose 2021 season was wrecked by injury.

Rizzo said in June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine, adding “as we continue to get more data, I’ll continue to be more educated on it.”

Unless New York City changes its requirement, he will need to be vaccinated in order to play at Yankee Stadium. New York City currently mandates that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.

Earlier Tuesday, Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccination status. Unvaccinated players will also not be allowed to play in Toronto against the division-rival Blue Jays due to Canadian entry laws.

Both Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo, a strikeout-prone left-handed hitter, were New York’s primary acquisitions at last summer’s trade deadline. Before the deals, DJ LeMahieu had been getting significant playing time at first.

Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .268 hitter with 251 home runs and 814 RBIs.

New York general manager Brian Cashman has been busy since the end of the lockout. The Yankees acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins on Suday for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

RELATED

USA
Irving Scores Career-Best 60 Points, Nets Rout Magic 150-108 (Highlights)

Orlando, Fla. — Kyrie Irving made it two nights in a row with a 60-point scorer in the NBA.

USA
Antetokounmpo, Bucks Rally Past Jazz for 117-111 Victory (Highlights)
USA
Mets Sign Veteran Reliever Adam Ottavino to $4M, 1-Year Deal

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Zelenskyy Center Stage: Facing Congress, Pleading for Help

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings