Soup Season Is Here – Lentil Soup and Fasolada

Default Category

As the days grow cooler in the fall, soup season begins. Traditional Greek cuisine often features soups with healthy proteins from beans and legumes as the main dish. Lentils (faki) are a protein-packed legume, full of nutrients like iron and fiber. Different varieties of lentils are available in most grocery stores. Brown or green lentils of various size are probably the most commonly used in traditional Greek lentil soup recipes. Lentils are also relatively quick-cooking in the world of beans and legumes. From start to finish your faki should be ready in about an hour. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator. Lentil soup tastes even better reheated the next day after the flavors have marinated. Stir in some cooked rice for a traditional favorite, fakorizo. Fasolada, bean soup, is also packed with nutrients. Add cooked pasta to the fasolada for a delicious variation.

Lentil Soup (Faki)

1 pound dried brown lentils

1 large onion, chopped

1-2 leeks, washed thoroughly and chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3-4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 can (16 oz.) tomato sauce

1 bay leaf

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Water

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Sort and rinse the lentils. Place them in a large deep pot with enough cold water to cover them by at least two inches. Add the onion, leeks, carrots, celery, garlic cloves, the tomato sauce, bay leaf, a teaspoon of salt, freshly ground pepper, and the vinegar and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer and continue cooking and stirring occasionally for about twenty minutes. Add the olive oil and continue simmering until the lentils are tender but not disintegrated. Serve hot with fresh bread and stir in some cooked rice, if preferred. Add an additional splash of vinegar, too, if desired. You may need to add a little water when reheating since lentils can absorb a great deal of liquid.

Fasolada – Bean Soup

1 package dried Great Northern or navy beans

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 can tomato sauce (8 oz.)

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Sort and rinse the beans. Soak the beans overnight in a large, deep pot with enough water to cover them by two inches at least. After 6-8 hours of soaking and when you are ready to cook them, drain the soaking water and refill the pot with fresh, cold water enough to cover the beans by at least two inches. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce the heat to medium and skim and discard any foam that forms on top. Reduce heat to simmer. Add the onion, carrots, celery, the can of tomato sauce, the bay leaf, and the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and simmer for an hour. If in season, a fresh tomato can also be diced and added along with the other vegetables. Add the oil and freshly ground pepper and continue simmering until the beans are tender. Stir occasionally. Keep an eye out and a kettle ready to boil as you may need to add additional boiling water if the beans are still crunchy and the water level seems low. Serve immediately with fresh bread and the olives of your choice.

Greek Veggie Bowl with Lentils

3 cups grated cauliflower

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar, plus more to taste, if preferred

1/2 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

1 cup cooked lentils, recipe follows

1 medium cucumber, chopped

1-2 medium fresh, ripe tomatoes, chopped

4 tablespoons sliced Kalamata olives

1 small-medium red onion, finely chopped

4 tablespoons crumbled feta Dodonis

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the grated cauliflower and cook until tender. Transfer to a serving bowl and add the remaining olive oil, vinegar, and the oregano. Stir to combine. Add the lentils, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion, and feta. Stir together and serve immediately.