Sounds of Cyprus to Enchant Lower East Side with Traditional Cypriot Music Oct. 15

NEW YORK – On October 15, the Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum will resonate with the rich, melodious tunes of the renowned ensemble, Sounds of Cyprus. Following their triumphant showcase at the 2023 Greek Jewish Festival held at the very same venue in May, the band is returning to offer an intimate evening of traditional Cypriot music. This captivating performance promises to transport audiences to the heart of Cyprus’ cultural heritage.

Nestled within the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum provides the perfect backdrop for this musical journey. As the only Romaniote community in the Western Hemisphere, its historic significance adds an extra layer of depth to the concert. On this special evening, Sounds of Cyprus, a six-piece orchestra, will take center stage, delivering a mesmerizing blend of sounds that celebrate Cyprus’ rich musical tradition. Under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, this event is set to both educate and entertain, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

By sharing the beauty of traditional Cypriot music, the ensemble fosters a deeper appreciation for cultural diversity for audiences and will do so within the Lower East Side. Their previous appearance at the 2023 Greek Jewish Festival left a lasting impression, drawing together individuals from various backgrounds to celebrate the shared tapestry of human heritage.

Moreover, the collaboration with the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus and the Kehila Kedosha Janina community underscores the band’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties and promoting cross-cultural understanding and positive cultural exchange. Sounds of Cyprus serves as a bridge that connects communities and nurtures a sense of unity. As they return to the Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum, their music continues to resonate as a symbol of cultural harmony and enrichment within the heart of Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side.

Sounds of Cyprus is a Cypriot orchestra co-founded by Elena Chris and Peter Douskalis in New York City. The group performs the traditional music of Cyprus in varying orchestrations and styles that both consciously honor the time period of composition and period instruments as well as perform with a modern approach.

Elena Chris, vocalist, front person, and Creative Director of the group, sings the traditional songs in the Cypriot dialect of Greek, as well as in Turkish for songs that contain lyrics in both languages. Peter Douskalis, Music Director, plays the laouto, oud, mandolin, and guitar in the group, switching between the proper instrument as needed for the authentic and modern orchestration of the pieces. The group also includes Alex Tasopoulos on violin/viola, Erikos Vlesmas on contrabass, Stavros Papadopoulos on pithkiavli and ney, and Mark Katsaounis on percussion.

The event takes place Sunday, October 15, 5 PM, at Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum, 280 Broome Street in Manhattan.

Tickets are available online: www.soundsofcyprus.com/tickets.