x

October 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Music

Sounds of Cyprus Performed Live in Times Square (Video)

October 3, 2022
By The National Herald
Sounds of Cyprus Times Square
Sounds of Cyprus, left to right: Peter Douskalis, Elena Chris, and Alex Tasopoulos, performed Cypriot music in New York’s Times Square. Photo: Courtesy of Sounds of Cyprus

NEW YORK – Talented artists Elena Chris, Peter Douskalis, and Alex Tasopoulos performed a concert of Cypriot music for New Yorkers and tourists in the center of the Big Apple, Times Square. Passersby had the opportunity to stop and watch the musicians perform as they enjoyed the sight-seeing of New York City, while also hearing the traditional sounds of laouto, violin, and the Cypriot dialect. Onlookers were stunned and impressed to hear these unique sounds in the center in the busy New York City square.

The group has been active in the United States, promoting the traditional music of Cyprus to American audiences as well as Greek and Cypriot communities. Sounds of Cyprus is a Cypriot orchestra co-founded by Elena Chris and Peter Douskalis in New York City. The group performs the traditional music of Cyprus in varying orchestrations and styles that both consciously honor the time period of composition and period instruments as well as perform with a modern approach. Elena Chris, vocalist and front person of the group, sings the traditional songs in the Cypriot dialect of Greek, as well as in Turkish for songs that contain lyrics in both languages. Peter Douskalis, Music Director, plays the laouto, oud, mandolin, and guitar in the group, switching between the proper instrument as needed for the authentic and modern orchestration of the pieces and Alex Tasopoulos plays the violin and the viola.

The performance was video recorded by Alex Agisilaou and audio recorded by Stephanos Charalambides. The performance was permitted by the Times Square Alliance.

Chrysoprasino Fyllo: https://youtu.be/o5rjbrvLA_c

Triantafyllia: https://youtu.be/O0gf-6uc_hE

For previous and future video releases, follow on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/SoundsOfCyprus

Instagram: @SoundsOfCyprus

YouTube: Search “Sounds Of Cyprus”

RELATED

Music
Whole Lotta Zeros: Apple Music Crosses 100M Song Barrier

NEW YORK — Apple Music is about to cross a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service.

Cinema
Sacheen Littlefeather, Actor Who Declined Brando Oscar, Dies
Literature
Theodore Pitsios’ Latest Book “Walking in the Light”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sounds of Cyprus Performed Live in Times Square (Video)

NEW YORK – Talented artists Elena Chris, Peter Douskalis, and Alex Tasopoulos performed a concert of Cypriot music for New Yorkers and tourists in the center of the Big Apple, Times Square.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings