Sounds of Cyprus Performed Live in Times Square (Video)

Sounds of Cyprus, left to right: Peter Douskalis, Elena Chris, and Alex Tasopoulos, performed Cypriot music in New York’s Times Square. Photo: Courtesy of Sounds of Cyprus
NEW YORK – Talented artists Elena Chris, Peter Douskalis, and Alex Tasopoulos performed a concert of Cypriot music for New Yorkers and tourists in the center of the Big Apple, Times Square. Passersby had the opportunity to stop and watch the musicians perform as they enjoyed the sight-seeing of New York City, while also hearing the traditional sounds of laouto, violin, and the Cypriot dialect. Onlookers were stunned and impressed to hear these unique sounds in the center in the busy New York City square.
The group has been active in the United States, promoting the traditional music of Cyprus to American audiences as well as Greek and Cypriot communities. Sounds of Cyprus is a Cypriot orchestra co-founded by Elena Chris and Peter Douskalis in New York City. The group performs the traditional music of Cyprus in varying orchestrations and styles that both consciously honor the time period of composition and period instruments as well as perform with a modern approach. Elena Chris, vocalist and front person of the group, sings the traditional songs in the Cypriot dialect of Greek, as well as in Turkish for songs that contain lyrics in both languages. Peter Douskalis, Music Director, plays the laouto, oud, mandolin, and guitar in the group, switching between the proper instrument as needed for the authentic and modern orchestration of the pieces and Alex Tasopoulos plays the violin and the viola.
The performance was video recorded by Alex Agisilaou and audio recorded by Stephanos Charalambides. The performance was permitted by the Times Square Alliance.
