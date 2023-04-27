Sounds of Cyprus Concert Delights the Audience in Gantry Plaza State Park in LIC

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald, starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription
Sounds of Cyprus performed a free outdoor pop-up concert on the waterfront at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City on April 25. (Photo by Dimitris Carabas)
LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Sounds of Cyprus performed a free outdoor pop-up concert on the waterfront at Long Island City’s Gantry Plaza State Park on April 25. Featuring an engaging selection of songs, the talented group once again highlighted their impressive range as performers.
The concert delighted all those who attended, including park patrons and passersby who were pleasantly surprised to find such an entertaining concert performed against the dramatic backdrop of the East River and the Manhattan skyline with views of the Empire State Building and the United Nations New York headquarters just across the water.
In spite of the cool temperature, many stopped to enjoy the wonderful music which inspired some audience members of all ages to dance, bringing to mind the festive atmosphere of traditional outdoor celebrations in Cyprus amid the urban landscape.
Sounds of Cyprus is a Cypriot orchestra co-founded by Elena Christou and Peter Douskalis in New York City. The group performs the traditional music of Cyprus in varying orchestrations and styles that both consciously honor the time period of composition and period instruments as well as performing with a modern approach. Elena Christou, vocalist, front person, and Creative Director of the group, sings the traditional songs in the Cypriot dialect of Greek, as well as in Turkish for songs that contain lyrics in both languages. Peter Douskalis, Music Director, plays the laouto, oud, mandolin, and guitar in the group, switching between the proper instrument as needed for the authentic and modern orchestration of the pieces. The group also includes Alex Tasopoulos on violin/viola, Erikos Vlesmas on contrabass, and Mark Katsaounis on percussion with New York City-based attorney and woodwind player Stavros Papadopoulos on pithkiavli and ney.
Among the famous songs on the program was ‘Chrysoprasino Fyllo’ and ‘H Diki Mou H Patrida’ (‘My Homeland’), the well-known piece which has lyrics from a poem by Turkish-Cypriot poet and author Neshe Yashin, written when she was 18 years old. The poem was set to music by the late Greek-Cypriot composer Marios Tokas and is a moving statement for unity.
The concert took place with the approval of New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historical Preservation at the main plaza of Gantry Plaza State Park, next to the
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, it took 275,000 bright pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion and one of the biggest concentrations of star power anywhere.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In