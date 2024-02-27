Sons of Pericles District 6 Host Mid-Year Conference

United States

The new initiates with Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and Peter Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of SOP

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Sons of Pericles of District 6 assembled for a Mid-Year Conference at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hempstead, NY, on February 24. The conference gathered delegates from four chapters from across the state for workshops, discussions and introductions to upcoming programs. Four prospective members were initiated into the Sons of Pericles and were inducted by AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis and Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas.

In attendance were Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and members of the Bayside Mountaineers #293, Hempstead Lord Byron #233, New Rochelle Perseus #322, and reactivated Astoria Omega #88 chapters of the Sons of Pericles. AHEPA visitors included representatives from Hempstead Constantine Cassis #170 and Astoria Hermes #186.