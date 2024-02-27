x

February 27, 2024

Sons of Pericles District 6 Host Mid-Year Conference

February 27, 2024
By The National Herald
The new initiates with Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and Peter Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of SOP

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Sons of Pericles of District 6 assembled for a Mid-Year Conference at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hempstead, NY, on February 24. The conference gathered delegates from four chapters from across the state for workshops, discussions and introductions to upcoming programs. Four prospective members were initiated into the Sons of Pericles and were inducted by AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis and Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas.

Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and Perseus 322 President Michael Copulos administer the Sons oath to the new members. Photo: Courtesy of SOP

In attendance were Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and members of the Bayside Mountaineers #293, Hempstead Lord Byron #233, New Rochelle Perseus #322, and reactivated Astoria Omega #88 chapters of the Sons of Pericles. AHEPA visitors included representatives from Hempstead Constantine Cassis #170 and Astoria Hermes #186.

The conference attendees left to right: Andreas Mulder, Manny Theodosiou, Hempstead Lord Byron 233 Vice President Dean Athanailos, Perseus 322 President Michael Copulos, Michael Vassilopulos, SOP Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, Kyriakos Mamalakis, Yianni Amaxas, George Moukas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and Panagiotis Pierratos. Not pictured: Bayside Mountaineers 293 President Kyriacos Stoupakis, Peter Argyropoulos, Dean Theodosiou, Anton Skrivanek, and Peter Cosmas. Photo: Courtesy of SOP
The Sons of Pericles Strategy Workshops. Photo: Courtesy of SOP
The Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles at Spuntino’s Restaurant for a luncheon. Photo: Courtesy of SOP

