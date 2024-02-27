Sons of Pericles District 6 Host Mid-Year Conference

The new initiates with Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and Peter Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of SOP
HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Sons of Pericles of District 6 assembled for a Mid-Year Conference at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hempstead, NY, on February 24. The conference gathered delegates from four chapters from across the state for workshops, discussions and introductions to upcoming programs. Four prospective members were initiated into the Sons of Pericles and were inducted by AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis and Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas.
In attendance were Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and members of the Bayside Mountaineers #293, Hempstead Lord Byron #233, New Rochelle Perseus #322, and reactivated Astoria Omega #88 chapters of the Sons of Pericles. AHEPA visitors included representatives from Hempstead Constantine Cassis #170 and Astoria Hermes #186.
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - Is Michelle Troconis a murderous conspirator who wanted her boyfriend's estranged wife dead and helped him cover up her killing? Or was she an innocent bystander who unwittingly became ensnared in one of Connecticut's most enduring missing person and alleged homicide cases?
A state jury heard two different tales of the 49-year-old Troconis as the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Tuesday in Stamford.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Mack Allen, an 18-year-old high school senior from Kansas, braces for sideways glances, questioning looks and snide comments whenever he has to hand over his driver's license, which still identifies him as female.
