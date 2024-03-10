Son Stars as Tottenham Routs Champions League Rival Aston Villa 4-0 in Premier League

SPORTS

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, right, celebrates scoring against Aston Villa with teammate Pedro Porro during the English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Sunday March 10, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, England — Tottenham boosted its bid to qualify for the Champions League by routing 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Spurs moved to within two points of Villa in fourth with a game in hand.

Goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner secured a resounding victory at Villa Park.

Villa’s cause wasn’t helped by John McGinn being sent off in the 65th, but Unai Emery’s team was already trailing 2-0 by that point.

Maddison opened the scoring in the 50th when poking home Pape Sarr’s cross from the right.

Johnson doubled Spurs’ lead three minutes later after an assist from Son.

Villa captain McGinn had described the clash as “the most important game in the club’s recent history,” but his sending off effectively killed off any hopes of a comeback from the home team.

He was shown a straight red for taking down Destiny Udogie and from there Villa’s challenge collapsed.

Son lashed in Spurs’ third in the first minute of stoppage time after a cross from Dejan Kulusevski and substitute Werner rounded off the win three minutes later, with Son the provider again.