Some Like it Loud: Mykonos Tops Airbnb’s Summer Destination List

Tourism

In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 photo, visitors sit in bars in an area known as Little Venice on the Greek island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

MYKONOS – It’s one of the world’s desired vacation spots despite a reputation for being wildly overcrowded, loud, gouging tourists and the government battling mobsters for control, but still Mykonos is Airbnb’s #1 summer destination for travelers.

The short-term rental platform revealed its top summer travel trends for both domestic and international travel and said it’s expecting more than 300 million guests staying in rooms and homes around the world, with bookings in more than 72,000 cities and towns for this summer, said Travel & Leisure.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/mykonos-greece-top-trending-summer-destination-airbnb-7498217

“And really, this should come as little surprise — the famed isle is nothing short of spectacular. Mykonos is best known for its stunning beaches and all-night parties that go well into the next day,” the travel site said.

“Travelers visiting in the summer should know that peace and quiet are both rare, but a great time can be found at every turn,” it said, the island a particular favorite for the young and rowdy, drinking and young women dancing on tabletops.

Mykonos was followed by Niagara Falls at second followed by

As for where else people are itching to go this summer season, Interlaken, Switzerland; Amalfi and Florence in Italy and then Bangkok, Thailand; Sorrento, Italy; Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, and Banff, Canada.