x

November 27, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Solomon Islands Police Find 3 Bodies After Violent Protests

November 27, 2021
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Solomon Islands Unrest
This photo shows aftermath of a looted street in Honiara's Chinatown, Solomon Islands, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Piringi Charley)

CANBERRA, Australia — Solomon Islands police found three bodies in a burned-out building and arrested more than 100 people in this week’s violence sparked by concerns about the Pacific nation’s increasing links with China.

Australian media reported the bodies were recovered late Friday after riots and protests subsided. No other details were given.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the capital Honiara, after a 36-hour lockdown ordered by the embattled Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare ended Friday.

Sogavare blamed outside interference for stirring up the protests calling for his resignation, with a thinly veiled reference to Taiwan and the United States.

Sogavare has been widely criticized by leaders of the country’s most populous island of Malaita for a 2019 decision to drop diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of mainland China. Beijing claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory.

His government, meanwhile, has been upset over millions in U.S. aid promised directly to Malaita, rather than through the central government on the largest island of Guadacanal, where Honiara is located. The two islands have been rivals for decades.

Andrew Yang, a professor at Taiwan’s National Sun Yat-sen University and former deputy defense minister, said China’s efforts to win diplomatic recognition from the Solomon Islands are part of a competition for regional dominance with the United States and its ally, Australia.

The Solomon Islands, with a population of about 700,000, are about 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) northeast of Australia. They are best known for the bloody fighting that took place there during World War II between the United States and Japan.

Riots and looting targeting Hoinara’s Chinatown and downtown precincts erupted Wednesday out of a peaceful protest in the capital by people from Malaita. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators, who set fire to the National Parliament, a police station and many other buildings.

Critics also blamed the unrest on complaints of a lack of government services and accountability, corruption and Chinese businesses giving jobs to foreigners instead of locals.

Since the 2019 shift in allegiance from Taiwan to China, there has been an expectation of massive infrastructure investment from Beijing — locally rumored to be in the range of $500 million — but with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after the shift, none of that has yet materialized.

Malaita threatened to hold a referendum on independence over the issue, but that was quashed by Sogavare’s government.

A plane carrying Australian police and diplomats are in Honiara to help local police restore order. Up to 50 more Australian police and 43 defense force personnel were also deployed following a request by Sogavare under a bilateral treaty with Australia. The presence of an independent force, though small, seemed to help quell some of the violence.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been following the protests “with concern,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

“(Guterres) calls for an end to the violence and the protection of hard-won peacebuilding gains. He urges dialogue and ceful means to address differences,” Haq said in a statement on Friday.

RELATED

VIDEO
Black Friday Is Back but It’s Not What It Used to Be

NEW YORK — On this year's Black Friday, things almost seem normal.

Politics
In Nantucket, Biden Shops, Sttends Christmas Tree Lighting
Society
High Alert: World Scurries to Contain New COVID Variant

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

VATICAN CITY – The Holy See Press Office released the program of the Pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece scheduled from December 2-6.

Society

ATHENS - Following reports of rising femicide - a woman a month being killed on average, incidents of other types of domestic violence are going up in Greece during the COVID-19 pandemic, most cases in the first nine months of 2021 than all of 2020.

Society

ATHENS - A Greek actor known for playing absurdist rοles drew the wrath of his colleagues and some state officials after he refused to perform for an audience limited to those vaccinated against COVID-19, postponing the production indefinitely.

Church

Video

Black Friday Is Back but It’s Not What It Used to Be

NEW YORK — On this year's Black Friday, things almost seem normal.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings