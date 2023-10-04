Sold-Out Screening of Lyvia’s House at the Museum of the Moving Image

Culture

At the screening of Lyvia’s House at the Museum of the Moving Image on September 28, left to right, producer Nicholas Levis, screenwriter Patricia V. Davis, and director Niko Volonakis. Photo: Courtesy of Graffi Media

ASTORIA – The screening of Lyvia’s House at the Museum of the Moving Image on September 28 was a sold-out show, with many members of the local Greek community in attendance. The award-winning film has several Greek connections, including a Greek director, Niko Volonakis who was born in Queens, NY and raised in Athens, Greece; one of the producers, Nicholas Levis of BrandCinema, attended St. Demetrios High School in Astoria; and the lead actor, Joshua Malekos, is also of Greek descent.

Among those present at the screening was screenwriter Patricia V. Davis, who was a resident of Astoria for a number of years as a teacher at IS 145 Joseph Pulitzer in Jackson Heights and prior to that at St. Demetrios in Astoria.

Davis noted via email that “the Museum of the Moving Image is one of Astoria’s many treasures. The last time the director of Lyvia’s House was there, he was four years old. He credits the museum for the start of his lifelong love of cinema.”

Following the screening, the filmmakers and guests celebrated with a delicious meal at Aliada Restaurant in Astoria.

The trailer for Lyvia’s House is available online: https://vimeo.com/601258222.