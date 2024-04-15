‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ Kicks off GRis Festival at HCC in Astoria

Eleanna Finokalioti and Tasos Karydis in ‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, April 12. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
ASTORIA – The GRis Festival kicked off with the play ‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria on April 12 transporting the audience to another era as iconic singer, portrayed skillfully by actress and singer Eleanna Finokalioti, shared her remarkable life story.
Vembo was a leading singer and actress active from the interwar period through the early postwar years and into the 1950s. She was best known for her performance of patriotic songs during the Greco-Italian War in 1940.
This new musical theater production, delves into Vembo’s life in the guise of an interview with an inquisitive reporter, played by Tasos Karydis, who seems to know a great deal about her personal life. The interplay between the actors is a highlight of the play as Finokalioti and Karydis have wonderful onstage presence and chemistry. Sharing historical details, key aspects of Vembo’s career, her romantic escapades, they hold the audience’s attention rapt as the story unfolds.
Songs interspersed between the dialogue transport the audience to another era, reminding everyone of Vembo’s unique talent while Finokalioti’s enchanting performance, a cappella, of a few songs drew warm applause from the appreciative audience.Indeed, the main comment she heard from the audience following the show on April 12 was the wish that she had sung even more songs.
Written by Tania Harokopou and directed by George Stamou, ‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ at times seemed more like a documentary in style than a musical theatre production as it brings to light details of the legendary singer’s life and times. The April 12 performance received a standing ovation not only for the talented performers onstage but also for the unforgettable character of Vembo.
Some of the younger audience members confessed that they did not know about Vembo even though they knew many of the songs in the show. All were impressed by what they learned about her through the play.
For those who missed the opening performance, ’Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ will be performed again at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, on Sunday, April 20, 5 PM.
There are more coffins than cribs in Greece, which has an incredible shrinking population despite financial incentives being given by the New Democracy government for couples to have children: they say they can’t afford them.
ATHENS - If you can fork over 5,000 euros ($5330) Greece is offering private tours of the otherwise mobbed Acropolis and Parthenon, limited to four groups up to five people escorted by expert archaeologists, while those who can’t afford it will have to wait outside.
STATEN ISLAND – It seemed as though the entire Greek community of Staten Island, the parish of Holy Trinity - Saint Nicholas, including the participants in its youth programs, Greek and Sunday schools, ‘Syllogos Kritiki Filoxenia' - Cretan Hospitality association, the Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’
and the Hellenic Classical Charter school turned out for this year’s Greek Independence parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In