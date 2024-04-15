‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ Kicks off GRis Festival at HCC in Astoria

Culture

ASTORIA – The GRis Festival kicked off with the play ‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria on April 12 transporting the audience to another era as iconic singer, portrayed skillfully by actress and singer Eleanna Finokalioti, shared her remarkable life story.

Vembo was a leading singer and actress active from the interwar period through the early postwar years and into the 1950s. She was best known for her performance of patriotic songs during the Greco-Italian War in 1940.

This new musical theater production, delves into Vembo’s life in the guise of an interview with an inquisitive reporter, played by Tasos Karydis, who seems to know a great deal about her personal life. The interplay between the actors is a highlight of the play as Finokalioti and Karydis have wonderful onstage presence and chemistry. Sharing historical details, key aspects of Vembo’s career, her romantic escapades, they hold the audience’s attention rapt as the story unfolds.

Songs interspersed between the dialogue transport the audience to another era, reminding everyone of Vembo’s unique talent while Finokalioti’s enchanting performance, a cappella, of a few songs drew warm applause from the appreciative audience.Indeed, the main comment she heard from the audience following the show on April 12 was the wish that she had sung even more songs.

Written by Tania Harokopou and directed by George Stamou, ‘Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ at times seemed more like a documentary in style than a musical theatre production as it brings to light details of the legendary singer’s life and times. The April 12 performance received a standing ovation not only for the talented performers onstage but also for the unforgettable character of Vembo.

Some of the younger audience members confessed that they did not know about Vembo even though they knew many of the songs in the show. All were impressed by what they learned about her through the play.

For those who missed the opening performance, ’Sofia Vembo, I Remember You’ will be performed again at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, on Sunday, April 20, 5 PM.

More information about the GRis Festival is available online: https://grisfestival.com/wp/.