Left, Right, Left: Social Media Creation Kasselakis Roiling SYRIZA

ATHENS – An openly gay Capitalist former trader for Goldman Sachs who once praised Greece’s Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis then took over the beaten down major opposition leftist SYRIZA?

Stefanos Kasselakis’ takeover of SYRIZA as an unknown Greek-American with a center-right background is an unlikely story that’s befuddled pundits and politicians and brought conspiracy theories about how it happened.

It’s also seen a mutiny that led to five hard-core stalwarts leaving or booted, critics planning a breakaway to form yet more leftist parties and brought turmoil to Greece’s political landscape, said The New York Times.

Among the first to leave was Stelios Kouloglou, a Member of the European Parliament with SYRIZA since 2015 who became an Independent instead of staying in a party he said “has become a Netflix series.”

Kasselakis has drawn more attention to his lifestyle – going to Brooklyn to marry his partner Tyler McBeth, an emergency room nurse because Greece doesn’t allow same sex-marriage.

The two are inseparable, appearing frequently together in public, followed everywhere by a paparazzi-like entourage of reporters, photographers, TV cameras and a breathless society watching their every move.

The problem is whether he’s a hologram or real, a serious politician who wants – as he said – to move SYRIZA even more toward the center after its former branding as the Radical Left brought an end to its 2015-19 reign.

He leapfrogged overnight over other party veterans bidding to be the new leader after former chief and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras when he was again routed in June elections – and has stayed mum since over the turmoil.

Kasselakis’ youth – 35 – gay lifestyle and relentless energy has indeed invigorated interest in the party but uncertainty about what he stands for and open rebellion has brought SYRIZA to the brink of possible extinction.

“Thanks to an electoral drubbing of that party, a meteoric ascent fueled by a skillful social media campaign, his status as a former Goldman Sachs trader and a gay politician,along with his movie-star looks, he is seemingly all anyone in Greece can talk about,” the Times’ Niki Kitsantonis wrote.

HOLD THE APP

He’s having none of that. “I’m not a phenomenon — I’m the voice of a society,” he declared after his victory in late September and as he is trying to put together a platform outlining his positions and vision for SYRIZA.

“Kasselakis is a prime example of this trend, the main idea being that the adoption of sheer imagery — not just gay, but also young and energetic — will do the trick,” Seraphim Seferiades, a Professor of Politics and History at Panteion University in Athens told the paper. He added: “Well, it won’t. It will exacerbate the crisis within SYRIZA.”

Kasselakis and his team exploited the advantage of social media during a time when TikTok and Instagram have gained as much weight, especially with the young, as mainstream media that seems stodgy to them.

“His election is the product of the rightward drift of the previous leadership,” said Seferiades, pointing to a trend across Europe and Tsipras having already done the same, renaming SYRIZA the Progressive Alliance.

It’s also brought open talk that Kasselakis is a straw man for Tsipras, under whose leadership SYRIZA lost half its voters and fell from 149 seats in the 300-member Parliament in winning election to just 47 now.

The theories are that Tsipras is using him to rid the party of its hardest leftists and come back to take it over again although Kasselakis said he is the only one who can beat Mitsotakis, whom he admired almost to fawning.

Kasselakis has gotten even tougher on his critics and dissidents in a party that Tsipras said after gaining power would bring a leftist revolution across Europe before he capitulated to international lenders for an 86-billion euro ($92 billion) bailout that came with austerity measures he had to accept.

A document signed by 1,300 party members that was made public accused Kasselakis of “bullying and insolence” for trying to eject critics and moving the party away from the left, the party in near-chaos now.

He pledged in a video statement posted on the social media platform X not to “betray” those who had voted for him to change the party. “I won’t back down,” he said, adding that he would ask SYRIZA’s central committee to approve a referendum on his ejecting four veterans.

LEFT RIGHT LEFT

Curiously, he has the staunch backing of two of the stalwarts in the Deep Left – firebrand former deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis and Nikos Pappas, a former top aide to Tsipras on probation after being convicted of trying to sell TV licenses while SYRIZA was ruling.

That has further widened the right among former colleagues, those still with Kasselakis and those who said the new leader is the one betraying the party’s principles after Tsipras was humbled into accepting austerity.

Lost in all the fog of talk is that he has given some of his ideas for resurrecting SYRIZA, now just one point ahead of the third-place PASOK-KINAL in one poll, and closing.

He promised tax relief for workers, a separation of Greece’s powerful Orthodox Church from the state and the abolition of compulsory military service and wanting same-sex marriage.

The vision of a former banker in a suit – Tsipras famously never wore a tie – leading Greece’s major left, antithetical to what SYRIA said it stood for – has perplexed people of all political stripes.

But Kasselakis, trying to explain his former writings supporting Mitsotakis p with whom he shares a privileged background – said he turned left after seeing inequalities in the banking system he worked in.

Only 6 percent of 1,100 respondents to a recent poll said they viewed him as leftist, with 14 percent regarding him as right-wing. Another poll, of about 1,300 people, found that only 16 percent viewed him positively.

“This blur and contradictory identity, the lack of solid political content and discourse, as well as the fact that he had no attachment to the radical left whatsoever is what prevents him from attracting public opinion,” said Lamprini Rori, a Professor of Political Analysis at the University of Athens.

SYRIZA itself came out of obscurity in 2015, riding a wave of rage against mainstream parties, to seize power before contradicting itself under Tsipras, who left it in tatters when he quit.

Kasselakis’ meteoric rise is seen by some as a sign that disaffected SYRIZA voters – those left – want a new face, handsome in this case, and a new voice and new direction but that hasn’t been laid out yet.

“Kasselakis must be a unique case in the global history of politics,” said Thodoris Georgakopoulos, a prominent commentator. “There have been many cases of nonpolitical celebrities cashing in their fame to gain political power. This is not such a case. The members of a political party voted a random stranger to lead it. It is beyond bizarre.”