x

February 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Soccer Fan Murder Suspect Surrenders, Memory March Postponed

February 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Fan Violence
FILE- Police officers in escort three men to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI – The 20-year-old wanted as a suspect in the murder of a young man in Thessaloniki’s Harilaou district by football hooligans has handed himself in to Albanian authorities, his lawyer confirmed on Thursday.

“Roughly an hour ago, now, my client has turned himself in to the Korce police station and the legal procedure for his extradition will follow so that he will come to Greece so that his case can be tried by the courts,” the lawyer said.

He said the 20-year-old, of Albanian descent, has acted of his own volition and waives the right to remain in his country but wants to return to Greece to stand trial.

Greek authorities have issued an international warrant for his arrest after he left for Albania, while he was the only suspect for the murder who was still at large.

The Albanian, one of 10 suspects, was wanted in connection with the killing and Greece issued an international arrest warrant for him and Albanian police were looking for him

There was fury over the brutal murder and attack on two of his friends on a city sidewalk by a gang of some 10 people who poured out of two cars and assaulted them – Kambanos was hit in the head with a crowbar and died from bleeding out after being stabbed in the leg with a curved karambit knife.

The anger had led to plans for a march in his memory, only to see that set aside over fears it could lead to even more violence between fans of PAOK – the suspects were said to belong to a team club – and rival Aris.

Friends of the dead student had planned the march for Feb. 19 but soon issued a statement that any clashes at the march would “tarnish the memory of Alkis and would contradict the purpose,” said Kathimerini.

“The climate in the city is very charged and the planned march could reawaken these impulsive and inhuman feelings that are the cornerstone of hatred and division,” they added of their fears.

No names were given in accordance with Greek privacy laws protecting suspects even in murder cases although one site named one of the suspects as a 25-year-old whose mother is head of a health center on the island of Tinos.

 

 

RELATED

Economy
Melina Travlos Becomes First Woman to Lead Greek Shipowners Union

ATHENS - Melina Travlos, Chairwoman of Neptune Lines Shipping & Managing Enterprises, was elected as the new head of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) on Thursday.

Society
Greece: 19,154 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 93 Deaths
Economy
EU Commission: Greek Economy to Grow by 4.9% in 2022

Top Stories

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Politics

After a year's live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald's co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life.

General News

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on February 4 released its report on the death of Greek-American George Zapantis of Queens.

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings