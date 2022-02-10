Soccer Fan Murder Suspect Surrenders, Memory March Postponed

Society

FILE- Police officers in escort three men to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI – The 20-year-old wanted as a suspect in the murder of a young man in Thessaloniki’s Harilaou district by football hooligans has handed himself in to Albanian authorities, his lawyer confirmed on Thursday.

“Roughly an hour ago, now, my client has turned himself in to the Korce police station and the legal procedure for his extradition will follow so that he will come to Greece so that his case can be tried by the courts,” the lawyer said.

He said the 20-year-old, of Albanian descent, has acted of his own volition and waives the right to remain in his country but wants to return to Greece to stand trial.

Greek authorities have issued an international warrant for his arrest after he left for Albania, while he was the only suspect for the murder who was still at large.

The Albanian, one of 10 suspects, was wanted in connection with the killing and Greece issued an international arrest warrant for him and Albanian police were looking for him

There was fury over the brutal murder and attack on two of his friends on a city sidewalk by a gang of some 10 people who poured out of two cars and assaulted them – Kambanos was hit in the head with a crowbar and died from bleeding out after being stabbed in the leg with a curved karambit knife.

The anger had led to plans for a march in his memory, only to see that set aside over fears it could lead to even more violence between fans of PAOK – the suspects were said to belong to a team club – and rival Aris.

Friends of the dead student had planned the march for Feb. 19 but soon issued a statement that any clashes at the march would “tarnish the memory of Alkis and would contradict the purpose,” said Kathimerini.

“The climate in the city is very charged and the planned march could reawaken these impulsive and inhuman feelings that are the cornerstone of hatred and division,” they added of their fears.

No names were given in accordance with Greek privacy laws protecting suspects even in murder cases although one site named one of the suspects as a 25-year-old whose mother is head of a health center on the island of Tinos.