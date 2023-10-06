x

October 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Community

Soccer Academy from the Asteras FC

October 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Asteras Tripolis New York
(File Photo: Asteras FC)

After 10 years as one of the only Long Island Greek-American based soccer clubs, Asteras FC invites its community member’s children to join them for a day of fun, soccer, fitness and camaraderie on October 9. This ‘Give Back’ free clinic for children ages 4-5 is Asteras FC’s way of showing its appreciation to their local community for their continued support over the last decade.

Asteras Academy’s coaches facilitate a love for the game through a combination of skill work, ball mastery, coordination and movement type activities in a positive and supportive environment. Children will engage in introductory soccer drills that help focus on developing a comfort with the ball and playing games to keep them active and engaged.

None of this would be possible without the continued support of its sponsors: Melrose Ballroom, Lysi Consulting, Mediterranean Foods, Laterna Estiatorio and Catering, King Souvlaki and Sweet Habit NY.

Asteras FC looks forward to working with the children of their local community members on the field and growing their academy in the years to come.

For more information and to reserve your spot contact Coach K (516) 808-6766.

Source: Asteras FC

RELATED

Community
The New York Pancyprian Freedoms Undefeated This Season

NEW YORK – The New York Pancyprian Freedoms, National Champions in 1980, 1982, 1983, 2008, 2010, and 2011, continue their remarkable 2023-24 season, advancing to the third round of the prestigious Lamar Hunt U.

Community
Greek Fighter Andreas Katzourakis Approaching Boxing Stardom
SPORTS
Vomvolakis Brothers Featured in CT Insider for Their Bond and Football Talent

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.