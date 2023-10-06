Soccer Academy from the Asteras FC

Community

After 10 years as one of the only Long Island Greek-American based soccer clubs, Asteras FC invites its community member’s children to join them for a day of fun, soccer, fitness and camaraderie on October 9. This ‘Give Back’ free clinic for children ages 4-5 is Asteras FC’s way of showing its appreciation to their local community for their continued support over the last decade.

Asteras Academy’s coaches facilitate a love for the game through a combination of skill work, ball mastery, coordination and movement type activities in a positive and supportive environment. Children will engage in introductory soccer drills that help focus on developing a comfort with the ball and playing games to keep them active and engaged.

None of this would be possible without the continued support of its sponsors: Melrose Ballroom, Lysi Consulting, Mediterranean Foods, Laterna Estiatorio and Catering, King Souvlaki and Sweet Habit NY.

Asteras FC looks forward to working with the children of their local community members on the field and growing their academy in the years to come.

For more information and to reserve your spot contact Coach K (516) 808-6766.

Source: Asteras FC