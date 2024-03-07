x

March 7, 2024

Soaring Prices Making Greek Table Staple Olive Oil Luxury Commodity

March 7, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - Workers use electric combs to harvest olives from a tree as the sun rises in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A standard item on just about every household and restaurant table in Greece – olive oil – is fast becoming unaffordable for many families because of climate change bringing record heat, fires and floods, and a poor crop seeing supplies dwindle.

The final estimates for Greece’s olive oil production showed a big drop from initial projects, the European Commission reporting it was the lowest crop yield in the previous six years, only 175,000 tons, half the 340,000 tons for 2023.

Some regions have experienced a complete absence of olive oil production, highlighting the severity of the situation, reported the Cool Down, with some extra virgin olive oil costing more than 50 euros ($54.48) for 4 liters (1.05 gallons.)

A big factor was the summer 2023 heat wave that brought temperatures as high as 111 degrees Fahrenheit, mirroring what happened elsewhere in Europe’s olive oil producing countries as well, particularly Spain, and Italy – which imports Greek olive oil for resale under their own brand names.

Quality consultant Nikos Koutsoukos said, “Another cause is the sudden weather phenomena, such as hailstorms, which hit the olive trees in some producing areas, knocking olives to the ground and further adding to the problem of reduced fruition this year,” further spiking prices.

Economy
Minister Says 15% Price Drop on Some Products in Greek Supermarkets

ATHENS - Trying to deal with the biggest gripe that Greeks have - high prices in supermarkets - Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said measures the government has taken cut prices an average of 15 percent in some categories.

Society
After Seven-Year Wait, Greece Finally Makes Medical Marijuana Available
Economy
Europe’s Inflation is Way Down. But Hope is Gone for a Quick Interest Rate Cut

To Revive Stale US Sales, Candy Companies Pitch Gum as a Stress Reliever and Concentration Aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys.

