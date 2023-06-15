So Sad: Astoria’s Titan Supermarket Has Closed

Editorial

The news published yesterday by The National Herald, that the well-known Titan supermarket in Astoria is closing, and with inexplicable haste, this Sunday, June 18, spotlights an unfortunate event for the Greek community of the New York metropolitan area, and not only.

This is because while Titan is certainly not the only Greek products store in Astoria, it had established itself as a staple store for many Greek-Americans for the variety and quality of Greek products it imported, as well as its central location. ‘Titan’ had almost come to mean: the place you go for good imported products from Greece.

Of course, its owners have the right to manage their property as they wish.

But they also have an obligation to their loyal customers – after receiving their support for forty years – to give them some more notice, and some explanation as to why they are closing.

The owners of Titan have had the opportunity and the ability, it is reported, to purchase the building that houses their store. And they had the time to prepare an alternative, to find another building to move into if they so desired.

What they claim in the notice they put on the door, that “our aim is to continue,” is not convincing. And that is a pity.

It is likely that many will see Titan’s closure as further evidence of the declining trajectory of Hellenism in America. Let them not equate the two. While it is true that the Community is under stress – not all ethnic communities decline and disappear, some have the dynamism and imagination to evolve – the reasons for the closure of this particular store, it is said, have nothing directly to do with that reality. And that is a double shame.

Nevertheless, we stress, once again, something we do often and emphatically, that we should not take for granted Greek-American businesses, communities, churches – as long as they are, of course, doing their job properly, etc. We should support them at every opportunity. Their presence, in addition to promoting the interests of their owners, of course, benefits all of us who rely on their products and services.