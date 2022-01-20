x

January 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

VIDEO

SNF’s Health Initiative Will Support Child and Adolescent Mental Health

January 20, 2022
By The National Herald

ATHENS – When we think about childhood injuries, we usually think of scratches, a few stitches, maybe even a broken bone. We don’t talk frequently enough about the traumatic stress and other mental health challenges young people experience that can affect them for the rest of their lives.

Significant shortcomings are apparent worldwide in mental health care systems in general, but for children and adolescents in particular. Data from studies in several countries (Costello et al., 2014; Fatori et al., 2019) show that only one out of five children with a mental health condition is receiving professional help.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is supporting the development of a new child mental health program in Greece over five years, with a total budget of $15 million. Our intent is to help address these troubling trends in access to care, to contribute to the strength of the mental health system, to empower frontline healthcare professionals and, by extension, to help young people and their families manage their mental health in a timely and appropriate manner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weaknesses not only of national health systems, but also of mental health care infrastructure,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. “However, it also brought about one—perhaps the only—positive change: it helped fight the stigma that accompanies mental illness. All of us at SNF are here to support, to the best of our ability, the work of mental health professionals specializing in child and adolescent care and to help improve young people’s access to mental health services, regardless of where they live or their financial status. Mental health services should not be a luxury or a privilege reserved for only a few, but a given for anyone who needs them, starting in childhood.”

The new program is part of SNF’s more than $500 million Health Initiative to enhance the health sector in Greece. The program comprises three main pillars:

  1. The design and implementation of educational programs for professionals specializing in mental health and psychosocial support for children and adolescents
  2. The establishment of a Network for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, with local hubs in areas such as Alexandroupoli, Thessaloniki, Ioannina, Athens, and Crete
  3. The development of new technologies and digital tools for both clinical and research purposes, as well as of online resources for the wider community.

To implement the program, with the support of the Greek Ministry of Health, we are collaborating with the US-based Child Mind Institute while simultaneously establishing new partnerships and synergies with hospitals, institutions, and mental health professionals across Greece. The aim is to combine local and international expertise to enhance care, in response to real needs and always in the best interests of children. Special emphasis will be placed on areas outside Athens where high need has been identified, and on remote areas with limited access to mental health services.

The Network’s hub planned for Thessaloniki will be housed in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit of the new SNF University Pediatric Hospital of Thessaloniki, which is under construction and is expected to be completed and delivered to the public in 2025.

Mental health matters for all of us, and together we will find ways to ensure that everyone can give it the attention it deserves.

Costello, E. J., He, J., Sampson, N. A., Kessler, R. C., & Merikangas, K. R. (2014). “Services for adolescent psychiatric disorders: 12-month data from the National Comorbidity Survey-Adolescent.” Psychiatric Services, 65, 359-366.

Fatori, D., Salum, G.A., Rohde, L.A., Pan, P.M., Bressan, R., Evans-Lacko, S., Polanczyk, G., Miguel, E.C., Graeff-Martins, A.S. (2019). “Use of mental health services by children with mental disorders in two major cities in Brazil.” Psychiatric Services. https://ps.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ps.201800389

————-
Read an opinion piece coauthored by SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and Founding President and Medical Director of the Child Mind Institute Harold S. Koplewicz, MD: “We have good tools to address the pandemic in youth mental health. Let’s use them.”

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 18,869 New Virus Cases, 81 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 18,869 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 70 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Economy
Turkey’s Central Bank Ends String of Interest Rate Cuts
Society
“Elpis” to Bring Extreme Cold and Snow in Greece

Top Stories

Church

NEW YORK - Some 21 years after it was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States that brought down the Twin Towers in New York City, the new St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church rising in its place is among the most eagerly awaited architectural openings of 2022.

Events

STATEN ISLAND, NY – For yet another year, the community of Holy Trinity-St Nicholas in Staten Island honored couples celebrating 50+ years of marriage with a modest ceremony held at the church immediately following the Divine Liturgy on January 16.

Society

NEW YORK – New research into Greek artifacts looted by the Nazis was highlighted in the New York Times on January 18 as “the topic of the Nazi role in antiquities looting is increasingly drawing attention, in part through the work of scholars who are peeling back the mysteries of what happened to the objects that were excavated or seized eight decades ago.

Politics

General News

Video

SNF’s Health Initiative Will Support Child and Adolescent Mental Health

ATHENS - When we think about childhood injuries, we usually think of scratches, a few stitches, maybe even a broken bone.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings