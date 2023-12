Culture

Chelly Wilson doing business from Queen of the Deuce directed by Valerie Kontakos. (Photo: Courtesy of the Wilson family)

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative at Columbia University hosts a screening of Valerie Kontakos’ Queen of the Deuce (2022) on Thursday, December 7, 6 PM at Columbia’s Dodge Hall 511, 2960 Broadway in Manhattan.

The documentary recounts the life of Chelly Wilson, a Greek-Jewish immigrant from Thessaloniki who fled the Holocaust, came to New York, and established herself as a businesswoman and proud owner of erotic cinemas in the Times Square district that came to be known as “the Deuce.” The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with director Valerie Kontakos and members of Chelly Wilson’s family.

Learn more about the event and register online: https://shorturl.at/kpFPT.