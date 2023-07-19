x

July 19, 2023

SNFCC Youth Council: GENesis Party by GEN Z

July 19, 2023
By The National Herald
SNFCC Youth Council: GENesis Party by GEN Z. (Photo: SNF)

ATHENS – This isn’t just another summer shindig. On July 20, the GENesis Party at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) Dome will mark the beginning of a series of events and activities organized in Athens by young people and for young people. A DJ set by Matina Sous Peau will open the celebration, followed by a performance by the groovy Cosmonuts, and the party will conclude with psychedelic rock sound of The Steams. During the event, you can meet and chat with the team of creative young people behind this event: the SNFCC Youth Council.

20 people ages 18 to 25 are part of the SNFCC Youth Council, which was created and organizes events through an exclusive grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

This group of young people is taking charge of preparing an independent program of events that will be part of SNFCC’s annual programming, inviting young people to get more involved in the creation and production of events that are directly relevant to them. With inclusion, accessibility, and participation at their core, these events will open dialogue, pose questions, and co-create cultural events in Athens, starting with the GENesis Party.

Thursday 20 July 2023 at 20:00 (EET)

Dome, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC)

Free entrance

Source: SNF

