SNFCC | Results of the 2017-2022 Impact Study

Society

ATHENS – Since August 2016, when it first opened its doors to the public, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) has established itself as a landmark of contemporary Athens, a pioneering hub of culture and sustainability hosting three institutions that play important roles in society: the National Library of Greece (NLG), the Greek National Opera (GNO), and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center Single Member S.A.

At the same time, it has served as a model of successful collaboration between the public and private sectors in Greece. Its completion was achieved through collaboration between four Ministries—across six different Administrations—and, of course, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), whose single largest grant to date made possible its creation. Since the conception of the idea for the creation of the SNFCC, SNF has provided a total of $750 million (€618 million) in grants. The lion’s share of this went toward construction, but it has also supported operating costs, the organization of open events, additional programs to support the SNFCC project, and infrastructure projects beyond the original design, such as the Delta restaurant, which has earned two MICHELIN stars and a MICHELIN Green Star for Sustainable Gastronomy. Furthermore, SNF actively supported the individual constituent organizations in the transition to their new home at the SNFCC.

In February 2017, the SNFCC was handed over to the Greek state and given to the people of Greece. Since then, it has welcomed more than 21 million visitors from every corner of Greece and the world, realizing its guiding vision of public space that is open and accessible to all.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “Five years have passed since the Greek State welcomed the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, and everyone can see its two-fold positive impact. On the one hand, it acts as a dynamic pillar of national development and social contribution. But, at the same time, it emits an innovative educational and cultural radiance. It is a shining example of public-private partnership, with social progress as its foundation and environmental protection as its guiding principle. A joint effort, which ultimately becomes a national contribution. Always remaining grateful towards the donor, I wholeheartedly wish the employees and staff of the Cultural Center even greater success in the future, for the good of the SNFCC, of society and Greece in general.”

In 2022, five years after the SNFCC was handed over to the Greek state by SNF, it was decided to create an updated version of the impact study SNF commissioned from Boston Consulting Group in 2016 upon the imminent completion of the project. SNFCC Single Member S.A., in collaboration with the NLG, the GNO, and Boston Consulting Group, re-studied the main axes of the project and focused on the SNFCC as a landmark of modern Athens and a model of environmental sustainability, its cultural and educational footprint, and its economic impact.

SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said, “The SNFCC Impact Study confirms what every visitor feels on any given day there: that people of every age, nationality, socioeconomic background, and kind have embraced it, have made it their own, each in their own way. For our part, we believe that our vision of creating a quality public space that is open and accessible to all has been largely fulfilled. Six years after its delivery to the Greek state, we continue to support it, to the extent of our capabilities, so that it continues to evolve and remains a first-rate international destination. This project belongs to everyone. We must all—each of us weighing our own responsibilities—join our forces, whatever they may be, so that the SNFCC remains a fully accessible, high-quality, and safe public space and has the resources necessary to continue on its creative course. We expect that the example of the successful partnership between the private and public sectors for the creation of the SNFCC can continue to serve as a model for Greek society at large.”

Read more here.

Source: SNF