January 27, 2023

SNF Support Helps Students Put Affordable Housing Theory into Practice

January 27, 2023
By The National Herald
SNF support helps students put affordable housing theory into practice. (Photo: Ben Mattison via SNF)

CONNECTICUT – When students in a multidisciplinary course across three of Yale University’s professional schools partnered with groups in local communities to think up solutions to the affordable housing crisis, their ideas yielded a commitment of up to $3 million from the state of Connecticut to implement proposals deemed to be feasible.

The course is part of a three-year pilot program supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to implement Yale Law School’s clinical model, in which students sink their teeth into pressing real-world challenges, across the university. The SNF Fund for the Integration of Theory and Practice launched in 2020 to help incubate perspectives oriented around addressing human problems rather than disciplinary and organizational boundaries.

Among a number of grants promoting civic engagement, SNF has supported C40’s Students Reinventing Cities competition in inviting students to make concrete proposals for reshaping their neighborhoods.

Source: SNF

