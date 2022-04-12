SNF Summer Festival Is Back: June 23 & 24, 2022

ATHENS – As summer begins, we’re celebrating the most essential human resource—health—with the most essential human joy—being together. Lively discussion, bold ideas, forward-looking questions, thoughtful reflection, and perhaps even collaborative answers(?) will meet with energizing music, interactive entertainment, and spirited athletic activity at this year’s SNF Nostos, the annual open and free event from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). Join us for SNF Nostos: Health.

Together, on June 23 and 24, 2022, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens, we will seek to shed light on important issues related to health. Now is the time to look at the big picture and assess things with more clarity. It’s time to question why the past two difficult years of the pandemic have laid bare the fundamental weaknesses of our health care systems—even the most advanced ones—as well as weaknesses on many other fronts. It’s time to recognize inequalities in access, not only to specialized and advanced health care resources, but even to the most basic treatments. It’s time to discover how science can show us the way forward through new technologies and innovations. And, of course, it’s time to see how we can keep working to empower humanity.

Inevitably, along with everyone else, our attention is also focused on Ukraine and the devastating consequences of the war. We hope that the hostilities will soon cease and that the immense human suffering they are producing will begin to ease. We must all keep striving for the common good. It is in this spirit that we are planning SNF Nostos: Health to be a landmark event in our effort to inform, discuss, and lay the foundations for quality health care that is accessible to all.

This year, as usual, the essential components of SNF Nostos will be the SNF Nostos Run, the SNF Nostos Conference, and SNF Dialogues, held in parallel with an artistic program of interactive installations, activities, exhibitions, and concerts. Within this familiar framework, this year will be something totally new for SNF Nostos, but as always, the program will be substantial and the atmosphere exciting.

“Give a man health and a course to steer, and he’ll never stop to trouble about whether he’s happy or not.” George Bernard Shaw

