May 6, 2022

Cinema

SNF “Park Your Cinema” Series for Adults and Children Start in May

May 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
SNFCC. (Photo by SNF/Giorgos Gerolympos)

ATHENS – The annual film screenings “Park Your Cinema” will reopen for the seventh year at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) Great Lawn (“Xefoto”) on May 20.

The first film to be shown is Rob Reiner’s “Stand by me” (1986), with River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Kiefer Sutherland. It will screen at 21:00.

The program is available in English at https://www.snfcc.org/en/events/park-your-cinema.

Also running again this year is the “Park Your Cinema Kids”, which will start at the same space on May 21 (21:00), with “Sing!” (2016), dubbed in Greek.

The children’s program is available in English at https://www.snfcc.org/events/park-your-cinema-kids.

Both activities are free to the public, with the generous contribution of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Organizers suggest that participants bring something to sit on and a mosquito repellent. Additional information is available at www.snfcc.org/ParkYourCinemaSpring2022 and on social media platforms under “@SNFCC”.

