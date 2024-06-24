x

June 24, 2024

SNF Paideia Fellows Visit SNF Headquarters in Athens

June 24, 2024
By TNH Staff
Photo credit: Babis Georgiou | Trivision

ATHENS – This week, a cohort of SNF Paideia Fellows visited SNF’s headquarters in Greece as part of an annual trip to Athens to celebrate their completion of the program.
The students recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and were selected to be SNF Paideia Fellows in their sophomore year. During their participation over three years, wellness, service, citizenship, and dialogue were integrated into their studies through a structured combination of academic courses, co-curricular events, and hands-on experiences.

The Fellows were welcomed to the office by SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos, who spoke of SNF’s founder, mission, and values. Various members of SNF and sister philanthropy iMEdD’s leadership teams then presented a comprehensive overview of the teams’ work, covering SNF’s grantmaking, the Global Health Initiative (GHI), SNF Dialogues, iMEdD’s work to support transparency and independence in journalism, and more.

Photo credit: Babis Georgiou | Trivision

The Fellows then participated in a guided discussion with the SNF team to share their experiences in the SNF Paideia Program and their goals for the future. Current SNF interns also joined to get to know the Fellows and in turn share their own experiences.

After the meeting, the students then went to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) for a tour. Throughout the week, they will visit Athens-based nonprofits and historical sites.

SOURCE: SNF

