May 11, 2022

“SNF Nostos Run: Running to the Future” Evening Road Race Is Back

May 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency

ATHENS – The popular evening road race, the “SNF Nostos Run: Running to the Future” of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), will return on June 23, 2022.

The race will start from the Panathenaic Stadium, it will traverse the city’s main streets – which will belong to the runners alone – to finish at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), where the run will morph into a dance party as the runners join Locomondo for a one-of-a-kind summer concert.

The routes offered by the "SNF Nostos Run" are three: 10 km, 6 km and 1 km for Special Olympics athletes. The start of the first two routes will take place at the Panathenaic Stadium, at 20:30 and 20:45 respectively.

The race will include three routes: 10K, 6K, and a 1K route for Special Olympics athletes. The first two routes will start at the Panathenaic Stadium, at 20:30 and 20:45 respectively.

The run is held under the organizational supervision of Regeneration & Progress and the Department of Sports Excellence of the First Orthopedic Clinic of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA).

At two points along the route, the musicians of Polyphonica and the Philharmonic Orchestra of Ioannites will help set the pace for the runners with musical performances. In turn, through their participation in the race, the runners will contribute to the work of these two nonprofit organizations working to support young people through music and the arts.

