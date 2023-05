Health

ATHENS – The SNF Nostos Run, the popular evening race from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), returns on June 22, 2023, refreshed with a new seaside route. As part of this year’s SNF Nostos, which is dedicated to mental health, the race serves as a reminder of all that staying active can do for us, from strengthening our concentration to improving our mood and boosting our creativity.

Starting and finishing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the run includes a 10K and 5K routes, as well as a 1K route for Special Olympics athletes. The 10K route will start at 21:20, the 5K at 20:50, and the 1K at 20:55.

Source: SNF