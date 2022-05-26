x

SNF Nostos 2022 Is SNF Nostos Health

May 26, 2022
By The National Herald

Every day, we give our all in the struggle for better health, holding nothing in reserve, because every one of us—without exception—deserves it.

SNF Nostos 2022 focuses on health with a multifaceted two-day celebration full of insightful discussion on the state of health, on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative, and on SNF’s overall work in the field, as well as fun activities, interactive installations, an evening run, and concerts by well-known artists.

Achieving better health takes all of us, together. We are looking forward to seeing you in person, on June 23-24, 2022, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens to run for a good cause, to exchange ideas, to learn something new, and to have some fun.

Check out the full SNF Nostos Health program at snfnostos.org.

SNF Nostos from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)
June 23 & 24, 2022
at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens
SNF Nostos Run: June 23
SNF Nostos Conference: June 23 & 24
SNF Dialogues: June 24
#SNFNostos #SNFNostosHealth

Video

