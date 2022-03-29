x

March 29, 2022

SNF Ithaca Initiative Names Inaugural SNF Chair of Civil Discourse

March 29, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo via snf.org)

NEW YORK – The SNF Ithaca Initiative at the University of Delaware has named Timothy J. Shaffer, Ph.D., as the inaugural Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Chair of Civil Discourse.

Dr. Shaffer will be responsible for developing and guiding the delivery of the SNF Ithaca Initiative’s academic curricula and experiential learning programs. He is currently director of civic engagement and deliberative democracy with the National Institute for Civil Discourse at the University of Arizona and serves as an associate professor and director of the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at Kansas State University.

Read the full announcement.

The SNF Ithaca Initiative at University of Delaware Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration, launched this year, will incubate the foundational skills and attitudes that allow civil discourse to flourish and help students become engaged citizen-leaders. Learn more about SNF’s efforts to foster civil discourse and civic engagement.

Source: snf.org

