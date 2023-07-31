x

July 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

Society

SNF Indefinitely Suspends Field of Life Grant

July 31, 2023
By The National Herald
unnamed (2)
Source: SNF

ATHENS – ATHENS – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has issued a statement announcing the postponement of the construction of the Field of Life facilities in the Athens suburb of Nikaia, due to rising costs and budgetary constraints.

The full text follows:

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is indefinitely postponing the construction of the Field of Life premises in Nikaia. This was a difficult decision for all of us at SNF; since 2019, we have invested a great deal of effort, committed significant financial resources, and worked together with the Field of Life team to make this project a reality.

The Field of Life project was initiated by SNF, in collaboration with Coach Panagiotis Giannakis and subsequently the nonprofit Field of Life. Its goal was to create opportunities for development and to inspire healthy lifestyles among children and teenagers in the Athens suburb of Nikaia and beyond.

SNF is currently focusing all its financial and human resources on the implementation of our Global Health Initiative (GHI), a challenging, multifaceted effort that includes more than 30 individual projects in Greece and in many other countries, aiming to provide accessible, quality health services to all. The cornerstone of this initiative is the construction of three new public hospitals across Greece in Komotini, Thessaloniki, and Sparta. As SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos mentioned recently in his opening remarks at the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference, an update on the construction of the hospitals is coming soon.

Our financial resources are finite, and our human resources are sufficient for only so many long-term initiatives in an ever-changing global economic environment. Even before the launch of the tender process to select the contractor for the project, which was expected to result in a further increase in costs, the cost of creating Field of Life’s planned facilities in Nikaia had doubled from €10 million in the initial budget to €20 million.

This dramatic increase in project costs, combined with the focus of our financial and human resources on the GHI, has led us to indefinitely postpone the Field of Life project. We would like to thank Panagiotis Giannakis and his entire team for believing in and striving for this vision. In the months to come, the Field of Life team will continue to host activities in Nikaia, with support from SNF, which will wrap up before the end of the year.

SNF always strives to empower humanity and support those working to make life better for all. At this point in time, we believe that the critical ongoing projects for Greece’s health sector must take top priority and will create a positive ripple effect of benefits for children and their families nationwide.

Source: SNF

RELATED

Politics
Nikos Hardalias is ND’s Proposed Candidate for Governor of Attica

ATHENS - New Democracy on Monday announced that Deputy National Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias is to be the candidate supported by ND for governor of the region of Attica, as decided by ND President and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Economy
R&I Upgrades Greek Economy’s Rating to Investment Grade
Economy
Europe’s Economy Shows Modest Growth after Months of Stagnation

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.