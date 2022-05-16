x

May 16, 2022

SNF Helps People in Regions of Myanmar to Meet Essential Needs

May 16, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo via snf.org)

NEW YORK – As exceedingly challenging social and economic conditions continue to affect people living in Myanmar, a team from Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University’s Chiang Mai campus in Thailand is working to help deliver basic essentials including medicine.

The aim is to reach vulnerable people in this region help meet their most fundamental needs—for food, clothing, and medical supplies.

Building on a longstanding partnership with Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supports this work.

Source: snf.org

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

