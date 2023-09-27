x

September 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

SNF Dialogues: Spectators or Citizens?

September 27, 2023
By The National Herald
1695830932598
(Photo: TNH/Eirini Zachariadi)

ATHENS – In an age when crises are extensively documented and breaking news constantly floods our screens, new information has become something that can lead us to disengage rather than energizing us.

The interplay between humans and different means of communication is complex and ever evolving, raising questions on the true meaning of democratic duties and obligations as well as the development of citizens into political beings or lack thereof. In the wider context of contemporary media culture, the next SNF Dialogues will address such questions, during a live discussion titled “Spectators or Citizens”, which takes place today at Piraeus 260.

The discussion welcomes Dr. Laurie Ouellette, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Darren Lilleker, Professor of Political Communication at Bournemouth University, and Dr. Timothy Shaffer, SNF Chair of Civil Discourse and Director of the SNF Ithaca Initiative, who will not only provide their valuable inputs but will also interact with the audience.

Τηλεθεατές ή Πολίτες; from ΙΣΝ ΔΙΑΛΟΓΟΙ – SNF DIALOGUES on Vimeo.

Source: SNF

(Photo: TNH/Eirini Zachariadi)

RELATED

Society
Storms Batter Greek Island as Government Prioritizes Adapting to the Effects of Climate Change

ATHENS — Torrential rain swept across central Greece on Wednesday damaging roads, flooding homes and causing power outages on the island of Evia, as the government declared that adapting to climate change has become a national priority.

Society
As Conspiracy Theories Abound, Greece Issues New Biometric ID’s
Economy
EU Will Give Greece 55 Billion Euros Backing Public Investments

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.