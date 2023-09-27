SNF Dialogues: Spectators or Citizens?

Society

ATHENS – In an age when crises are extensively documented and breaking news constantly floods our screens, new information has become something that can lead us to disengage rather than energizing us.

The interplay between humans and different means of communication is complex and ever evolving, raising questions on the true meaning of democratic duties and obligations as well as the development of citizens into political beings or lack thereof. In the wider context of contemporary media culture, the next SNF Dialogues will address such questions, during a live discussion titled “Spectators or Citizens”, which takes place today at Piraeus 260.

The discussion welcomes Dr. Laurie Ouellette, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Darren Lilleker, Professor of Political Communication at Bournemouth University, and Dr. Timothy Shaffer, SNF Chair of Civil Discourse and Director of the SNF Ithaca Initiative, who will not only provide their valuable inputs but will also interact with the audience.

Τηλεθεατές ή Πολίτες; from ΙΣΝ ΔΙΑΛΟΓΟΙ – SNF DIALOGUES on Vimeo.

Source: SNF